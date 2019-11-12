Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Purchases 503,823 Shares of 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in 58.com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 231.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 721,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 503,823 shares during the quarter. 58.com comprises 0.7% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in 58.com were worth $35,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WUBA. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 15,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 1,224,730 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $76,141,000 after purchasing an additional 241,700 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 135,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,417,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning boosted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 19,123 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of 58.com by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 6,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 57.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WUBA opened at $54.62 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.39 and a 200 day moving average of $56.98. 58.com Inc has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $74.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.68.

58.com (NYSE:WUBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The information services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 58.com had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 41.67%. The company had revenue of $601.44 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that 58.com Inc will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut 58.com from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.23 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. TheStreet cut 58.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BOCOM International cut 58.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut 58.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on 58.com in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.40 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.93.

58.com Profile

58.com Inc operates various multi-category online classifieds platforms and vertical listing platforms that enable local businesses and consumers to connect, share information, and conduct business in the People's Republic of China. It operates multi-content category online classified platforms primarily under the 58 and Ganji names; Anjuke, an online real estate listing platform; ChinaHR, an online recruitment platform that focuses on white collar jobs; and Jia Xiao Yi Dian Tong, an online platform for driver's license examination preparation and other related services.

