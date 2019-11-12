Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Purchases 292,300 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,211,100 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,300 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for approximately 4.7% of Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $231,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 346.0% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total value of $262,747.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,223.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 849,786 shares of company stock valued at $44,213,156 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $56.43 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.83. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $42.40 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.16.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.09. Oracle had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 11th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 8.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 30.38%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Macquarie restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.80.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

