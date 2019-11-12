Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. Boosts Stock Holdings in Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH)

Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) by 45.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 263,822 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,200 shares during the quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S.’s holdings in Noah were worth $7,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Noah in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,872,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Noah by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 212,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,060,000 after buying an additional 81,931 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Noah in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,994,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Noah by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 453,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,310,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Noah by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,407,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,894,000 after buying an additional 15,101 shares during the last quarter. 51.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOAH. Citigroup raised shares of Noah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Noah from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.09.

Shares of Noah stock opened at $32.89 on Tuesday. Noah Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $60.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.89.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 26.24%. The business had revenue of $126.96 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Noah Holdings Limited will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Noah Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with focus on wealth investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Financial Service.

