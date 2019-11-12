Comerica Bank Sells 2,006 Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,006 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $2,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HFC. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the third quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 66.5% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the second quarter worth $31,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the second quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

In other HollyFrontier news, SVP Thomas G. Creery sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $287,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,175,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HFC opened at $54.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. HollyFrontier Corp has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $65.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.90.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.25. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Corp will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HollyFrontier from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.52.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

