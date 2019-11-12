Comerica Bank Sells 1,623 Shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Avista were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avista by 6.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in shares of Avista by 2.2% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 16,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Avista by 2.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Avista by 11.7% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 9,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Avista by 1.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 80.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVA opened at $46.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.01 and a 200 day moving average of $45.59. Avista Corp has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $52.70.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $283.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. Avista had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 5.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avista Corp will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.387 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.46%.

In related news, insider Broomfield Robert 225,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. Also, VP James M. Kensok sold 760 shares of Avista stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $35,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,070.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,698 shares of company stock valued at $407,282 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Avista from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Avista from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Williams Capital downgraded shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.60.

About Avista

Avista Corporation operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates through two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

