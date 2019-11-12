Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,917 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 543 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MANH. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 25.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MANH. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Shares of MANH opened at $75.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.85 and a 200 day moving average of $75.45. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $89.53.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $162.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.64 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 63.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

