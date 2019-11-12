Comerica Bank Grows Stock Position in Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,516 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Chefs’ Warehouse were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 879.1% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chefs’ Warehouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 75.7% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 25.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

CHEF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Chefs’ Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.77.

Shares of NASDAQ CHEF opened at $35.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Chefs’ Warehouse Inc has a 52-week low of $29.56 and a 52-week high of $42.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.88.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $396.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.42 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chefs’ Warehouse Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 44,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $1,638,553.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,359,358 shares in the company, valued at $49,766,096.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.