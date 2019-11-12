Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Now Covered by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga’s Daily Ratings Newsletter reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CXP. BMO Capital Markets cut Columbia Property Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Property Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Shares of NYSE:CXP traded down $0.63 on Friday, reaching $20.12. The company had a trading volume of 484,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,405. Columbia Property Trust has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $23.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Columbia Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $71.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Property Trust will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,205,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382,212 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 4,120,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,048 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,710,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,204,000 after purchasing an additional 83,704 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,452,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbia Property Trust by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,397,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,982,000 after purchasing an additional 202,902 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbia Property Trust

Columbia Property Trust (NYSE: CXP) owns and operates Class-A office buildings concentrated in New York, San Francisco, and Washington, DC Its portfolio includes 19 properties with approximately nine million square feet. Columbia carries an investment-grade rating from both Moody's and Standard & Poor's.

