Color Platform (CLR) Market Capitalization Tops $2.49 Million

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 12th. One Color Platform token can now be bought for $0.0181 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $2.49 million and approximately $235,720.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Color Platform alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,733.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $287.63 or 0.03293938 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.73 or 0.00660800 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005367 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00017930 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000511 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000211 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Color Platform Token Profile

Color Platform is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,205,262 tokens. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Color Platform is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark

Buying and Selling Color Platform

Color Platform can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Color Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Color Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.