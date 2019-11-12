Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Shares of CGNX stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $52.74. The company had a trading volume of 18,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 877,947. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.53. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cognex has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $57.31.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $183.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cognex will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $53.00 price target on Cognex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cognex from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Cognex in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 target price on shares of Cognex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.45.

In other Cognex news, SVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 79,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $4,118,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $518,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 19,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $1,045,314.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,314.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,908 shares of company stock valued at $7,952,710 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

