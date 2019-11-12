Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Bought by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $8,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CGNX. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 288.9% during the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 34,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 25,593 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cognex by 6.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Cognex by 2.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 223,649 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,513 shares in the last quarter. Davy Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the second quarter worth about $2,142,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognex by 29,063.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 68,243 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 68,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $52.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $57.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.99 and a beta of 2.10.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $183.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a positive change from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.13%.

In related news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $1,556,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Willett sold 19,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $1,045,314.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,314.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,908 shares of company stock worth $7,952,710. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CGNX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Cognex in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 target price on Cognex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Cognex from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets set a $53.00 target price on Cognex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.45.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

