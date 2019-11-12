CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of CNX Resources Corp (NYSE:CNX) traded down 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.53 and last traded at $8.52, 141,724 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 4,238,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $7.11 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNX Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.22.

The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.77.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $530.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.10 million. CNX Resources had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 3.16%. CNX Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CNX Resources Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 386.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 11,406.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 11,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of CNX Resources by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

