CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Holdings Lifted by Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 38.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,992,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,433,616,000 after purchasing an additional 328,318 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 7,530,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,785,000 after purchasing an additional 112,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CME Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,478,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $675,250,000 after purchasing an additional 21,717 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 18,355.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,238,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in CME Group by 17.0% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,960,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,658,000 after purchasing an additional 429,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total transaction of $108,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,152,233.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.13, for a total value of $1,606,536.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,445,418.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,636 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,008 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded up $2.84 on Tuesday, reaching $201.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,865. CME Group Inc has a twelve month low of $161.05 and a twelve month high of $224.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 40.93%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.99%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CME. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on CME Group from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on CME Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $234.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $236.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CME Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.36.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

