Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 95.1% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth $31,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 257.4% in the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $77.50 to $84.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.57.

Citigroup stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $75.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,598,176. The firm has a market cap of $166.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.37. Citigroup Inc has a one year low of $48.42 and a one year high of $76.28.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.68%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $465,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,391.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

