Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Holdings Raised by Hi Line Capital Management LLC

Hi Line Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 110,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up approximately 3.4% of Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Hi Line Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $7,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in Citigroup by 257.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on C shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Citigroup from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Vining Sparks upgraded Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Citigroup to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $78.00 price objective on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.57.

Shares of C traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.07. The stock had a trading volume of 11,065,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,377,229. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $76.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.37. The company has a market capitalization of $166.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.80.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.54 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 18.28%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.68%.

In other news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $465,225.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,391.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

