Cincinnati Insurance Co. Cuts Stake in DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP)

Cincinnati Insurance Co. reduced its stake in DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) by 84.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 42,934 shares during the period. Cincinnati Insurance Co.’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCP. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream during the third quarter valued at $968,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 9,095.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 8,277 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 20.8% during the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 40.8% during the third quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 38.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,863,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $284,742,000 after buying an additional 2,989,560 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCP stock opened at $23.17 on Tuesday. DCP Midstream LP has a fifty-two week low of $22.37 and a fifty-two week high of $39.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a P/E/G ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 2.12.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that DCP Midstream LP will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.60%.

Several research firms recently commented on DCP. UBS Group dropped their price objective on DCP Midstream from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on DCP Midstream from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on DCP Midstream from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. DCP Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics.

