Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP cut its position in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,845 shares during the quarter. Churchill Downs comprises about 1.0% of Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.46% of Churchill Downs worth $22,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth $62,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “positive” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.20.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.16 per share, with a total value of $123,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 13.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CHDN traded down $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $125.88. 210,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,020. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.58 and a 12 month high of $135.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.94 and a 200-day moving average of $116.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.27 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 33.71%. Churchill Downs’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.581 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.54. This represents a yield of 0.45%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.84%.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

