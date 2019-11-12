Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) rose 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.59 and last traded at $19.53, approximately 56,442 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 60,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.49.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.16.

About Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY)

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops and sells natural solutions for food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in three segments: Food Cultures & Enzymes, Health & Nutrition, and Natural Colors.

