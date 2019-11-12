Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target Raised to C$12.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on CHE.UN. TD Securities raised their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$12.07.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Shares of CHE.UN stock opened at C$10.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -5.80. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$8.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.72.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -63.49%.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael John St. Pierre bought 10,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.60 per share, with a total value of C$111,411.43. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 40,543 shares in the company, valued at C$429,694.99. Also, Senior Officer Leon Aarts bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,796.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$697,620. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 40,112 shares of company stock worth $414,273.

About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.