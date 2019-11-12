Cheesecoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.00 (CHEESE)

Cheesecoin (CURRENCY:CHEESE) traded up 25.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Over the last seven days, Cheesecoin has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cheesecoin has a total market capitalization of $28,683.00 and $1.00 worth of Cheesecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cheesecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, Crex24, STEX and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00236275 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $132.74 or 0.01505739 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000878 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00032113 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00140867 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cheesecoin Profile

Cheesecoin’s total supply is 357,718,234 coins. Cheesecoin’s official Twitter account is @cheesecoin . The official website for Cheesecoin is cheesecoin.tk

Buying and Selling Cheesecoin

Cheesecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Crex24, STEX, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheesecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cheesecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cheesecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

