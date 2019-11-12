Cervus Equipment Corp (TSE:CERV) Director Angela S. Lekatsas Purchases 6,500 Shares

Cervus Equipment Corp (TSE:CERV) Director Angela S. Lekatsas acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.70 per share, with a total value of C$50,072.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at C$175,639.80.

Shares of CERV traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$7.72. The stock had a trading volume of 55,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,768. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.04. Cervus Equipment Corp has a 52 week low of C$6.41 and a 52 week high of C$14.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$8.34 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.64. The company has a market cap of $117.42 million and a P/E ratio of 6.59.

Get Cervus Equipment alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$11.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$12.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cervus Equipment from C$13.50 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Cervus Equipment Corporation engages in the sale, after-sale service, and maintenance of agricultural, transportation, and industrial equipment. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The Agricultural segment offers tractors, combine harvesting equipment, tillage, seeding, nutrient management and soil preparation machinery, sprayers, hay and forage equipment, material handling, integrated agricultural systems technology, precision agricultural irrigation equipment and supplies, lawn and garden tractors, compact utility tractors, zero-turn radius and front mowers, and utility vehicles; and associated implements for mowing, tilling, snow and debris handling, aerating, and other turf applications.

Recommended Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cervus Equipment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cervus Equipment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.