Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) Insider Colin Robert Jones Purchases 20,000 Shares

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU) insider Colin Robert Jones purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of £7,000 ($9,146.74).

Shares of Centaur Media stock opened at GBX 34 ($0.44) on Tuesday. Centaur Media Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 30.30 ($0.40) and a 1 year high of GBX 59 ($0.77). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 36.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 44.45. The company has a market capitalization of $48.39 million and a P/E ratio of -5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. This is an increase from Centaur Media’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. Centaur Media’s dividend payout ratio is -0.49%.

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, events, and marketing solutions to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Marketing, Financial Services, and Professional. The Marketing segment offers marketing and creative professions, which comprise Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Celebrity Intelligence, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Design Week, MarketMakers, Creative Review, Oystercatchers, and Centaurs.

