Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,900,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the September 30th total of 22,150,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVE shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. CIBC set a $16.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.84.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the first quarter worth $25,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 66.7% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 45.4% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 21.0% during the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 7,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cenovus Energy by 21.0% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $9.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,698,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,164,077. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.82. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.94.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 3.41% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Cenovus Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

