Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.05% of Cedar Fair worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Cedar Fair by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in Cedar Fair by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 45,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its position in Cedar Fair by 2,873.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Cedar Fair by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 50.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FUN opened at $56.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 52-week low of $45.58 and a 52-week high of $64.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.49.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by ($0.12). Cedar Fair had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 528.93%. The firm had revenue of $714.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $0.935 dividend. This is an increase from Cedar Fair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.52%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FUN shares. Wedbush set a $60.00 target price on shares of Cedar Fair and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cedar Fair presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.60.

Cedar Fair Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.