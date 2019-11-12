Cavalier Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 106.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MEDP. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Medpace by 2.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Medpace by 1.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Medpace by 2.0% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Medpace by 1.0% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Medpace by 53.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medpace alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MEDP shares. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Medpace to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Medpace from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 8,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $618,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 7,200 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $561,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,172.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MEDP opened at $70.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.58. Medpace Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.20 and a fifty-two week high of $86.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71. The company had revenue of $216.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.14 million. Medpace had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 17.06%. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

Featured Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.