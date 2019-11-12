Cavalier Investments LLC Invests $3.22 Million in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 34,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,221,000. iShares US Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 95.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 59.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $79,000.

IYR opened at $91.36 on Tuesday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $71.41 and a 52 week high of $96.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.45.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

