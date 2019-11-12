Cavalier Investments LLC Boosts Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 16.4% during the second quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 4.2% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 16,109 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 5.7% during the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 45.4% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Visa by 16.8% during the second quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 14,848 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim set a $194.00 target price on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Visa from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 target price on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.04.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $179.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $349.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $121.60 and a 1 year high of $187.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

In related news, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at $11,271,074.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,215 shares of company stock worth $9,564,487. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

