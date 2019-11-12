Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 75,000 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $9,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 60.9% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 15,008 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Exelon by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,890 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown lifted its position in Exelon by 7.9% in the second quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 11,890 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the second quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 12.4% in the second quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXC. Wells Fargo & Co set a $54.00 price objective on Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exelon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $55.00 price objective on Exelon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE:EXC opened at $44.02 on Tuesday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $43.10 and a twelve month high of $51.18. The firm has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.59 and a 200-day moving average of $47.69.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy giant reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.47%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

