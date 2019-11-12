Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 610,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 75,129 shares during the quarter. Williams Companies makes up approximately 0.5% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $14,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 360.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 83.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 205.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,197 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMB has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.28.

In other news, Director Michael A. Creel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.22 per share, for a total transaction of $232,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,027 shares in the company, valued at $627,566.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WMB opened at $22.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.54. Williams Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.53.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 6.95%. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.88%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.41%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

