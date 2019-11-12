Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 8,494 Shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,494 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF were worth $7,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of THD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 906.0% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Finally, Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000.

Get iShares MSCI Thailand ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA THD opened at $89.57 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 52 week low of $80.99 and a 52 week high of $96.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.74 and its 200 day moving average is $90.39.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.