Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amarin were worth $4,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amarin in the second quarter valued at about $3,171,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 17.4% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 22,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 8.1% in the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 53,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 45.3% in the second quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 17,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amarin by 19.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amarin stock opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. Amarin Co. plc has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.34.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. Amarin had a negative net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $112.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amarin Co. plc will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lars Ekman sold 91,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,366,150.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $202,635. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Amarin in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Leerink Swann set a $26.00 price target on shares of Amarin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amarin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.73.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale.

