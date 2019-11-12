Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 495,000 Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 495,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,360,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 128.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,954,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,338,179,000 after buying an additional 55,005,127 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter valued at $212,265,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter valued at $204,888,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 137.1% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,718,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,986,000 after buying an additional 5,619,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the second quarter valued at $119,350,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $26.95 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.34 and a 12-month high of $27.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34, a P/E/G ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.71 and a 200 day moving average of $24.48.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Marvell Technology Group had a negative net margin of 14.42% and a positive return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $656.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.24%.

MRVL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.40 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $27.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.42.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $259,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 85,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,041,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 260,933 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,382. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

