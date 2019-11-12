Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Short Interest Update

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 289,500 shares, a growth of 38.3% from the September 30th total of 209,300 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 171,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

CSTL has been the subject of several research reports. Leerink Swann set a $33.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Castle Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL traded up $2.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.00. 10,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,953. Castle Biosciences has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.66.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $14.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $963,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $672,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $505,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $313,000. Institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

