Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Shares Up 19.6% After Strong Earnings

Shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) were up 19.6% on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $26.15 and last traded at $26.09, approximately 442,600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 217% from the average daily volume of 139,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.81.

The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $14.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSTL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Leerink Swann set a $33.00 price target on shares of Castle Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Svb Leerink started coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $507,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $313,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $672,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $505,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.71.

About Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

