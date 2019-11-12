Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Announces Earnings Results

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.33, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $14.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 million.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock traded up $2.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.41. 21,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,953. Castle Biosciences has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.66.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Leerink Swann set a $33.00 target price on Castle Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Castle Biosciences from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Read More: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.