Cascades (TSE:CAS) Downgraded by Desjardins to “Hold”

Cascades (TSE:CAS) was downgraded by research analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cascades’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Cascades from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Cascades from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Cascades from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.25.

Shares of CAS stock opened at C$13.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.99. Cascades has a 12-month low of C$7.55 and a 12-month high of C$13.44.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.26 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Cascades will post 1.1299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cascades news, Director Mario Plourde sold 34,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.10, for a total transaction of C$381,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 222,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,465,998.20. Also, Director Alain Lemaire sold 6,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.33, for a total value of C$77,383.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 361,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,092,985.16. Insiders have sold 231,327 shares of company stock valued at $2,633,474 in the last three months.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

