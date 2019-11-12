Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Takes Position in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 38,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,143,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reinhart Partners Inc. increased its position in AMERCO by 0.7% during the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 96,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,793,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in AMERCO during the third quarter worth about $690,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its position in AMERCO by 21.8% during the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in AMERCO by 32.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in AMERCO by 15.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,203,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen sold 2,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.02, for a total transaction of $847,071.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,369 shares in the company, valued at $6,062,128.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th.

AMERCO stock opened at $386.47 on Tuesday. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $319.51 and a 12-month high of $426.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $394.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $379.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.94 by ($0.97). AMERCO had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.35 earnings per share. AMERCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AMERCO will post 20.08 EPS for the current year.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

