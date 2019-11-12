Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Purchases 125,850 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 92.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 262,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125,850 shares during the quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $21,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brasada Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Copart by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 58,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 123,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,915,000 after purchasing an additional 26,845 shares during the period. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 25,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Robert W. Baird set a $85.00 price target on shares of Copart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Copart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $82.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.75 and its 200 day moving average is $75.99. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $85.31.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Copart had a net margin of 28.98% and a return on equity of 32.83%. The business had revenue of $542.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Copart’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

