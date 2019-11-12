Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Makes New Investment in KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 453,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $11,140,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KAR. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 64.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 157.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of KAR Auction Services by 263.3% in the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 54,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 39,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KAR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CJS Securities downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

Shares of KAR opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $28.61.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $701.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.46 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. KAR Auction Services’s payout ratio is 25.68%.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

