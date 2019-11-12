Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Has $16.70 Million Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lessened its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 456,950 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 154,350 shares during the quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $16,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,408,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,152,000 after purchasing an additional 355,575 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 416.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,994,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,068 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 57,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 105,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 32,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $38.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.64. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $41.22.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 9.01%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP James L. Ossowski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $399,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PHM shares. SunTrust Banks started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

