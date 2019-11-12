Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 353,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,263 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Public were worth $12,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Public by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Prudential Public by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 50,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Prudential Public by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Public in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Public by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Public alerts:

PUK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Public presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE PUK opened at $34.61 on Tuesday. Prudential Public Limited has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The firm has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.11 and a 200 day moving average of $39.57.

Prudential Public Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.