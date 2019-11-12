Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $19,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 114.7% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 price objective on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.04.

V stock opened at $179.54 on Tuesday. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $121.60 and a 1 year high of $187.05. The company has a market cap of $349.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $176.40 and a 200 day moving average of $173.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The company had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,446 shares in the company, valued at $9,857,744.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,215 shares of company stock valued at $9,564,487. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

