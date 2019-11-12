Cardno (ASX:CDD) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.86

Cardno Limited (ASX:CDD) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.86 and traded as low as $0.47. Cardno shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 273,927 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.81 million and a P/E ratio of -4.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.16.

About Cardno (ASX:CDD)

Cardno Limited, a professional infrastructure and environmental services company, engages in the development and improvement of physical and social infrastructure for communities worldwide. The company offers technical and economic feasibility services; and planning services, including statutory planning, urban development, master planning and design, mapping and surveying, and transportation planning.

