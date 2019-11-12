Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Receives $33.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.67.

CDLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on Cardlytics from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $43.00 target price on Cardlytics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (up from $22.00) on shares of Cardlytics in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

CDLX traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.64. 440,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,114. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.68. The company has a market cap of $928.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Cardlytics has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $42.19.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $48.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.77 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 66.01% and a negative net margin of 19.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cardlytics will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Aimia Inc. sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $44,925,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 73,578 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,559,042.84. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 316,475 shares of company stock worth $11,914,849 and sold 2,616,438 shares worth $82,268,267. 21.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 903,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,476,000 after purchasing an additional 438,215 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,392,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,618,000 after purchasing an additional 238,211 shares during the last quarter. Antipodean Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,698,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Cardlytics by 177.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 127,596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

