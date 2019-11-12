Capital Planning Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 58.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $3,095,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% during the second quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 77.9% during the third quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $310.13 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $235.46 and a 12-month high of $311.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $300.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.49.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

