Capital Planning Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,953 SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Creative Planning grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 405.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 932,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,601,000 after purchasing an additional 748,227 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 90.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,048,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,036,000 after purchasing an additional 498,321 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,975,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,989,000 after purchasing an additional 419,734 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at about $9,056,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,623,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,497,000 after purchasing an additional 265,457 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $30.75 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.54 and a fifty-two week high of $30.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.28.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

