Cantor Fitzgerald Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) – Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report released on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.11. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries’ FY2020 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Cowen set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.78.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $9.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.84. The company has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $23.97.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 16.04% and a negative net margin of 21.94%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEVA. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 85,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 470.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 53,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 43,782 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

