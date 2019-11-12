Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE:CGC)’s stock price dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.12 and last traded at $20.30, approximately 8,239,020 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 6,152,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.46.

CGC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Canopy Growth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.21.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a quick ratio of 9.03, a current ratio of 10.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Canopy Growth (NYSE:CGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The marijuana producer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $67.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.97 million. Canopy Growth had a negative net margin of 647.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.01%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canopy Growth Corp will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGC. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter worth $26,000. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter worth $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter worth $35,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Canopy Growth by 199.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 899 shares of the marijuana producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the third quarter worth $36,000. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

