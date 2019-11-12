California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 38,782 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,782 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $11,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 21.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 62,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 180.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 194,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,727,000 after acquiring an additional 125,264 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 1.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Southwest Gas in the third quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

In other news, VP Kenneth J. Kenny sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.26, for a total value of $45,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,081.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SWX stock opened at $76.09 on Tuesday. Southwest Gas Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $72.68 and a 1-year high of $92.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.22.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.16). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $725.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings Inc will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.24%.

SWX has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $93.00 target price on Southwest Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Southwest Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $91.00 target price on Southwest Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.60.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.