California Public Employees Retirement System Acquires 77,297 Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 49.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 233,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,297 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $10,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WBS. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WBS. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Webster Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Compass Point cut Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stephens began coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

In related news, Director John Joseph Crawford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $45,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,042.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $185,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,799.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $321,640 over the last three months. 1.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WBS opened at $48.29 on Tuesday. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $42.29 and a 12-month high of $61.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.99 and its 200 day moving average is $47.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.01). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $310.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.78%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

